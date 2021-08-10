Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. 766,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,163. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 170,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 258.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

