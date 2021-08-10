Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million.

SONM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,687. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.