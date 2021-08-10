Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DAL stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 474,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,562,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.