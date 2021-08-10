Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. FireEye posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of FEYE opened at $17.81 on Thursday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

