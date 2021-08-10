Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 507,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,090. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.