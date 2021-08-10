Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

