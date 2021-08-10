Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

TSE IGM opened at C$45.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$46.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

