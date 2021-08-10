Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

8/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/3/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/2/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €48.30 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/9/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €54.21 ($63.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,974,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.16.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

