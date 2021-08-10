Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 292,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

