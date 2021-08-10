Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

