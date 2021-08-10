Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $291.20

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.20.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI opened at $251.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

