Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 3,645.50

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 54.05 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,620.05 ($47.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,386. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

