Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $30.94

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ICPT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $543.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

