Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 383.33

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

MAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

