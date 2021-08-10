Analyzing Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 242.43% 12.44% 2.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.23 $177.53 million $1.94 8.95

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

