Analyzing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SelectQuote and AA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80 AA 0 2 0 0 2.00

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.69%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than AA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10% AA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and AA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 5.56 $81.15 million ($0.16) -113.13 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Volatility and Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AA has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats AA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

