AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 4,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,424. The firm has a market cap of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.