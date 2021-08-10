Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AOMR stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

