Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Truist from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

