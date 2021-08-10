Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Truist from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

ANGI stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

