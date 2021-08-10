AnRKey X Reaches Market Cap of $9.92 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $872,249.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 130,579.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,214,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

