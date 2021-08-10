APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

