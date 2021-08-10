Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLS traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

