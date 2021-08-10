Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APLS traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 10,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,839. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

