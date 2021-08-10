Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

