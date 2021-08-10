Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEN. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $276,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

