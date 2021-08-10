AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

