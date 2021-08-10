AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
