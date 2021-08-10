AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $132.00. AppFolio shares last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.