AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $132.00. AppFolio shares last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
