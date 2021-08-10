AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

APPH opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

