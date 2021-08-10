Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Hold Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.
Apple stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 805,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,539 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.