Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Hold Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 805,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,539 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

