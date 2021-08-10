Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.