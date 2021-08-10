AppLovin (APP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.