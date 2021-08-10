APR Coin (APR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $25,936.77 and $9.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00234214 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,785,892 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

