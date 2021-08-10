Apria, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 10th (NYSE:APR)

Apria’s (NYSE:APR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Apria had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Apria’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Apria alerts:

APR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.67.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.