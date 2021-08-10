Apria (NYSE:APR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Apria alerts:

APR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.67. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.