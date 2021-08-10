Apron Network (APN) Price Tops $0.0812 on Top Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

