Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $169.99 and last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 10513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

