Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 172,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,007. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

