Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $20,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

