Argentex Group Plc (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 13th

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Argentex Group stock opened at GBX 93.93 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.15. Argentex Group has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

