Argentex Group Plc (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 13th

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Argentex Group stock opened at GBX 93.93 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.15. Argentex Group has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.
Argentex Group Company Profile
