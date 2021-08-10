Arko (ARKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $946.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

