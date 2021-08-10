ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Trading Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 1,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

