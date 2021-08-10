Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 421.60 ($5.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,670. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.