ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 3,280,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,863. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 861,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

