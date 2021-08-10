Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $846,325 in the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

