Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $59.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astec Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 238.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.