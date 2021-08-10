Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.13 on Monday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.