Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Aterian reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATER shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $164.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

