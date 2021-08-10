Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 184,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

