Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,800 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Athene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
