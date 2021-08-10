Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,800 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Athene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.